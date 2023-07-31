Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Tuesday August 01, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will release today the NEET UG 2023 Merit List of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.
"Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS course will be released on Tuesday August 01, 2023", the CET Cell said.
Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List will be released separately.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Merit List MBBS and BDS' in the Notification area of the Home Page.
3. The Merit List containing the names of registered students will open in PDF form.
4. Check your name in Registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.
Once the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Merit List is published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET 2023 and MHT CET 2023 score, marks and rank.
Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.
According to Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, candidates will be able to submit options and choices from August 01 to 03, 2023.
“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish on August 04, 2023 NEET UG 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS courses”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell has divided in Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses in three groups - Group A MBBS/ BDS, Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS and Group C - BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing.
Online registration for NEET UG 2023 Medical Counselling started on July 24, 2023 for candidates seeking in all the three groups. It however in a notification released on July 27, 2023, the CET Cell said counselling for the three groups will be held separately.
The CET Cell said, candidates seeking admission in AYUSH courses should register them from August 04 to 09, 2023.
"These candidates will not be considered for MBBS and BDS course for CAP-1 and CAP-2 round counselling", the CET Cell said.
