Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Starts From Today

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from Monday July 24, 2023 Online Registration for NEET UG 2023 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 started from Monday July 24. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2023 is fixed as July 29, 2023 up to 11:59 pm.
Along with the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.
Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses before the last date of application. However, counselling, choice and option filling for MBBS and BDS, AYUSH Courses like BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical courses will be done separately.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.
4. Proceed further to complete registration process.
"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 22, 2023
Online Registration Start Date: July 24, 2023
Last date of registration / application: July 29, 2023
Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: July 23 to 30, 2023
Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: July 23 to 30, 2023
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): July 31, 2023
Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: July 31, 2023
Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 1 to 3, 2023
Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 4, 2023
“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course”, the CET Cell said.
• The Candidates should download and carefully read the NEET UG 2023 Information Brochure of Maharashtra State, including the instructions given herewith below, before filling up the online Registration Form.
• The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents.
• It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses.
• The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
"The result of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG-2023), conducted by National Testing Agency, was declared on June 13, 2023. The Candidates are advised to download their Score Card (mentioning their NEET All India Rank) from NTA website", the CET Cell said.
"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered", it added.
