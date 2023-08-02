KEAM NEET UG 2023 First Phase Allotment - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala MBBS / BDS Seat Allotment 2023: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 02, 2023 First Phase of KEAM 2023 Seat Allotment result of the students who are seeking admission in MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses for the year 2023-24.
The KEAM NEET UG 2023 allotment result in PDF can be directly be downloaded by candidates from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates should note that KEAM 2023 NEET UG allotment result published today will be provisional. CEE Kerala will publish Final Allotment Result on August 03, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal
3. Click on 'NEET UG Allotment List 2023'
4. Click on the link marked as First Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS New to download the result
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal
3. Click on 'NEET UG Allotment List 2023'
4. Click on the link marked as First Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS New to download the result
Candidates should note the CEE Kerala has confirmed just the date and not the time of release of the allotment result. It will however publish it any time by today evening.
Candidates who get allotment in the final list shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: August 05 to 08, 2023.
Candidates should note that seat allotment and admission will be done based on option registration done by the candidates from July 26 to 31, 2023.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: July 26, 2023
• Closure of online option registration facility: July 31, 2023 till 10:00 AM
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: August 02, 2023
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: August 03, 2023
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: August 05 to 08, 2023 till 04:00 PM
• Option Confirmation for KEAM NEET UG 2023 Round 2: August 18 to 22, 2023
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: July 26, 2023
• Closure of online option registration facility: July 31, 2023 till 10:00 AM
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: August 02, 2023
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: August 03, 2023
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: August 05 to 08, 2023 till 04:00 PM
• Option Confirmation for KEAM NEET UG 2023 Round 2: August 18 to 22, 2023
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Provisional Category List and Rank List for Medical and Dental streams.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2023 from July 07, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.