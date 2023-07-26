KEAM 2023 Option Filling for MBBS, BDS Begins

KEAM 2023 (NEET UG): Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2023 and are seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses to complete option registration through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
The Option submission for medical and dental started on Wednesday July 26. The last date for option registration is July 31, 2023 till 10:00 AM.
"The candidates who are included in the State Medical Rank List published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations can give options afresh to consider in the allotment to MBBS and BDS courses through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Allotment will be done on the basis of the options registered by the candidates", CEE Kerala said.
Students are advised to carefully select their college and institute options as allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in option form.
"Based on the options received up to 31.07.2023 till 10.00 AM, provisional allotment will be published on 02.08.2023 and final allotment will be published on 03.08.2023", it added.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Option Registration" to complete option selection.
CEE Kerala said candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: July 26, 2023
• Closure of online option registration facility: July 31, 2023 till 10:00 AM
• First Phase Allotment Publication Provisional: August 02, 2023
• First Phase Allotment Publication Final: August 03, 2023
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: August 05 to 08, 2023 till 04:00 PM
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Provisional Category List and Rank List for Medical and Dental streams.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2023 from July 07, 2023.
