MHT CET Pharmacy (Practice) 2023 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (Practice) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. August 02, 2023 on its official websit phpractice2023.mahacet.in Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy (Practice) course for the year 2023-24.
"Display of Bachelor Pharmacy Practice Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Wednesday August 02, 2023", MHT CET Pharmacy Practice Counselling schedule said.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH Practice 23 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 03 to 05, 2023", the counselling schedule said.
The CET Cell will publish on August 07, 2023 the Final Merit List of 2023 B Pharm Practice admission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phpractice2023.mahacet.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position
1. Click here to go to the official website: phpractice2023.mahacet.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position
The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to July 31, 2023.
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 14 to August 01, 2023.
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 02, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 03 to 05, 2023
• Display of B Pharmacy (Practice) Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 06, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round I: August 06, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 07 to 09, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round 1: August 10, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 11 to 13, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to July 31, 2023.
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 14 to August 01, 2023.
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 02, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 03 to 05, 2023
• Display of B Pharmacy (Practice) Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 06, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round I: August 06, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 07 to 09, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round 1: August 10, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 11 to 13, 2023.
Candidates should note that admission in B Pharmacy (Practice) first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or NEET score. A candidate willing to take admisison in B Pharmacy (Practice) course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website phpractice2023.mahacet.in the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in B Pharmacy (Practice) for the year 2023-24, and also started receiving online registration and application form from Friday July 14, 2023.
Admission in First Year B Pharmacy (Practice) course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Practice) Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2023 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2023 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will start the CAP Round 2 of admission in B Pharmacy (Practice) from August 14, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.