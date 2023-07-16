MHT CET 2023 B Pharmacy (Practice) Admission Begins - Direct Link to Apply

Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Parctice) Admision 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website phpractice2023.mahacet.in the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in B Pharmacy (Practice) for the year 2023-24, and has also started receiving online registration and application form from Friday July 14, 2023.
According to the Maharashtra CET Cell B Pharmacy (Practice) Counselling schedule 2023, online registration started from Friday July 14, 2023. The last date of registration is July 21, 2023.
Candidates should note that admission in B Pharmacy (Practice) first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or NEET score. A candidate willing to take admisison in B Pharmacy (Practice) course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
1. Click here to go to official website: phpractice2023.mahacet.in.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2023 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2023 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2023 IDs.
5. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 14 to July 21, 2023.
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 14 to 22, 2023.
• Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: July 24, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 25 to 27, 2023.
• Display of B Pharmacy (Practice) Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: July 31, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round I: July 31, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 01 to 03, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of B Pharmacy (Practice) CAP Round 1: August 05, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 06 to 08, 2023.
Admission in First Year B Pharmacy (Practice) course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra B Pharmacy (Practice) Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2023 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2023 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will start the CAP Round 2 of admission in B Pharmacy (Practice) from August 9, 2023.
