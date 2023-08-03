KCET 2023: UGCET Engineering, UGNEET Medical Seat Matrix Published

KCET 2023 Counselling: As thousands of students who have passed Karnataka CET 2023 and have also verified their documents wait for admission counselling to start KEA on Wednesday released UGNEET 2023 Medical and UCET 2023 Engineering Seat Matrix.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier published Karnataka UGCET 2023 (KCET 2023) Information Bulletin that explains the steps involved in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Engineering, Pharmacy, AYUSH, Medical (MBBS and BDS) counselling including option and choice entry and allotment procedure.
KEA had earlier also published a 122-page Seat Matrix in PDF that gave some of the details of available seats in the state engineering colleges.
The KEA now had published on its official website “cetonline.karnataka.gov.in” a 465-page document in PDF that covers all available seats in Engineering and Architecture colleges of the state that include Government run colleges, government aided colleges, deemed universities, autonomous colleges and universities, private and unaided colleges etc.
On the other hand, UGNEET 2023 Seat Matrix published by KEA on Wednesday is a 23-page document that gives details of the distribution of MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) seats in government run, government aided, unaided and private medical and dental colleges.
Both the seat matrixes can be accessed or downloaded from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates should note that Seat Matrix and Distribution of Seats in Colleges is important and they should carefully study them before choice filling as seat allotments will be done based on the options and choices submitted by them.
The exact date and time of option entry, choice filling, mock seat allotment and actualt seat allotment date and time will be known once the counselling schedule is published.
