KCET 2023 Information Bulletin Out; Explains Option Entry, Allotment Procedure

Karnataka UGCET 2023 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Moday published Karnataka UGCET 2023 (KCET 2023) Information Bulletin that explains the steps involved in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Engineering, Pharmacy, AYUSH, Medical (MBBS and BDS) counselling including option and choice entry and allotment procedure.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier on July 15, 2023 completed the document verification of all the registered candidates.
According to UGCET 2023 Information Bulletion released by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, there are four steps involved in the counselling.
Downloading of Verification Slip from KEA website: Candidates need to download verification slip, and verify the details printed on the it. Contact KEA in case of any discrepancy.
Candidates are advised not to share the Secret Key printed on the verification slip with anyone.
Option Entry: The step 2 involves entry of options and choices by the eligible candidates.
Option entry means, indication of colleges / courses in the order of priority in to the KEA portal.
Candidates should note that based on the priority of options entered by the candidates and merit, seat allotment will be done.
Publication of Mock Seat Allotment results: KEA will publish KCET 2023 Mock Seat Allotment based on options and choices filled by the candidates.
Mock Seat Allotment is published to give the candidates an idea about the actual and real seat allotment. After the mock seat allotment results are published, candidates can add or delete or modify or rearrange the options. Finally saved options will be used for seat allotment.
Publication of First round Seat Allotment result: The KEA will release First Round Seat Allotment Result based on the choices and options filled by the candidates.
Seat allotment will be done by the KEA based on four choices - Choice 1, Choice 2, Choice 3 and Choice 4. If you are satisfied with the allotted seat, pay
the fees, download the admission order and report to college. Not eligible for other rounds of any discipline and exit from counselling.
If you are not satisfied with the seat allotted in the first round, wait for the Second and Consequent Rounds.
Candidates should note the KEA has not yet published the KCET 2023 Counselling Schedule and dates.
The exact date and time of option entry, choice filling, mock seat allotment and actualt seat allotment date and time will be known once the counselling schedule is published.
The KEA meanwhile has started from July 13, 2023 online registration for candidates who wish to participate in medical counselling conducted by KEA based on NEET UG 2023 score. The last date to do so is July 21, 2023.
