KCET 2023 Seat Matrix Published

KCET 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Wednesday on its official website published KCET 2023 Seat Matrix (Karnataka UGCET 2023 Seat Matrix) ahead of the Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Agriculture, and Medical Counselling.
The 122 page document in PDF gives details of vacant seats in different colleges of the state.
The vacant seat details in tabular form are subject and stream wise, and covers all colleges of Karnataka that are running courses in Engineering and Architecture.
Candidates are advised to study the KCET seat matrix and vacant seat details available on KEA website "kea.kar.nic.in" before hand as it will be useful for them while option and choice filling during the counselling.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on Monday published Karnataka UGCET 2023 (KCET 2023) Information Bulletin that explains the steps involved in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Engineering, Pharmacy, AYUSH, Medical (MBBS and BDS) counselling including option and choice entry and allotment procedure.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier on July 15, 2023 completed the document verification of all the registered candidates. The KEA however has not yet released the KCET 2023 Counselling Schedule.
However, after the release of UGCET 2023 Seat Matrix and completion of document verification of the registered candidates, it is now expected that the KEA will publish the UGCET 2023 Counselling Schedule and start counselling accordingly.
The exact date and time of option entry, choice filling, mock seat allotment and actualt seat allotment date and time will be known once the counselling schedule is published.
The KEA meanwhile has started from July 13, 2023 online registration for candidates who wish to participate in medical counselling conducted by KEA based on NEET UG 2023 score. The last date to do so is July 21, 2023.
