Actress’s Solo Play Watched By Only One Woman, A Tweet Later This Happened

London: When Georgie Grier, a London based actress, Thursday Aug 3 took on the stage to perform her solo show at 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival she never imagined there will be only one woman to watch.
More surprisingly, the lone woman who came to watch Georgie Grier performing the one-woman play “Sunsets” was no one but Sophie Craig, a fellow Edinburgh debutante.
Grier was in tears, and took on Twitter to write:
“There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”
Grier, who appeared as Sandra in the 2019 comedy film Greed, tagged a photo of her wiping her tears.
There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…? pic.twitter.com/D0lfAsMMz0— Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 3, 2023
Craig, the lone audience at the show, replied:
“I was that one person in the lovely Georgie Grier's audience. We had a lovely hug at the end and she was so professional and brave and she gave me everything. You should be so proud angel! Thank YOU! Now go get em girl.”
24-hours after this tweet when Grier performed again it was a house full to its capacity. And, this happened because of the support Grier received after her “tearful tweet” went viral and started trending.’
“It’s absolutely normal…for one person to rock up to your show, especially at the beginning of Edinburgh, and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed about it,” Manchester comedian Jason Manford said in a video message posted in reply to Grier.
In his supporting message, Manford also said that it was “absolutely normal” that one person showed up to watch her performance.
“I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember [the] first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren’t coming”.
“...nobody’s turned up but, you know what, you’re on the path and it’s just the start, that’s all,” Manford said.
Touched by Manford’s message, Grier replied:
“Thank you so much, Jason Manford, and everyone for your kind words of support.”
Irish comedian Dara O Briain also encouraged Grier and asked her to be “ready for the big crowds later.”
“We have all done it. Soon, you will dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there. Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later,” O Briain tweeted.
“Really appreciate actors and actresses who perform with few or little audiences,” read a comment.
And on Friday August 4 festival-goers turned out in force to support her and Sunsets, with people queueing out of the door until she played to a packed room.
Around 32 seats out of the 40 available for the £11-a-ticket sold for her performance this afternoon. She looked delighted and said: 'Hello Wembley' before launching into her show.
Grier, later, thanked everyone and shared details of her show with a poster.
