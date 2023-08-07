Microsoft AI Bing Chat to soon available to all mobile browsers

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is bringing its AI-powered Bing Chat to all mobile browsers soon, according to media reports.
While Bing Chat is already available to users in separate Android and iOS mobile apps since late February, Microsoft is introducing it up to all mobile browsers as part of the broader changes to stop blocking Bing Chat on third-party browsers.
AI powered Chat in Bing was launched on February 09, 2023. The feature was however restricted to Microsoft’s own Edge browser.
The company introducded it to Chrome and Safari desktop browsers in late July as part of testing for full third-party browser support, according to The Verge.
“With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” says the Bing team in a blog post.
“This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people", the team said.
Microsoft says it has “seen nine consecutive quarters of growth on Edge" after the launch of Bing Chat six months ago. There are also over 1 million chats on Bing Chat and over 750 million images generated using the service.
Windows Copilot, powered by Bing Chat, is also coming to Windows 11 soon. Microsoft is currently testing this sidebar in builds of Windows 11, and speculation is rife that the feature will be available to all Windows 11 users later this year, The Verge said in a report.
