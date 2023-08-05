"OnePlus Open" Gets Design Makeover Ahead of Launch

Mumbai: Leading phone manufacturer based in China, OnePlus, is gearing up to launch OnePlus Open, its first-ever foldable smartphone, later this month (August 2023).
OnePlus had earlier announced its plan to enter the ever-expanding foldable phone market by a cryptic post on Twitter:
“We OPEN when others FOLD”
“We OPEN when others FOLD”
The company had said on July 26, 2023.
Though the phone maker has not confirmed the exact date and time of the OnePlus Open unpacking, reports said could be launched in the last week of the ongoing month August, most probably by August 29, 2023, and it will hit the market for sale in early September.
The phones design and sepcs were earlier leaked ahead of its launch. Industry insiders claimed that the phone maker has also made some last minute change in the phone's design thus delaying its launch by few weeks.
Recently, a new set of leaked renders of the OnePlus Open had emerged, supposedly based on pre-production visuals.
In a side-by-side comparison with the earlier renders, it becomes evident that the phone’s closed aspect ratio has undergone significant changes. The new design now bears a striking resemblance to the Oppo Find N2, distinguishing it from the initial renders, according to gsmarena.com.
Speculations are also rife that OnePlus Open will be smaller than its previous design, with the circular camera island occupying a more substantial portion of the back panel.
A number of changes have also been made to improve the device’s audio quality, including the repositioning of the speakers.
Besides, the frame has been tweaked for a more refined appearance. The inner display’s selfie camera has also been relocated from the top left corner in portrait mode to the top right.
On the rear side, the Hasselblad logo has been simplified to just an “H,” and it now sits above what appears to be a ToF (Time of Flight) or LiDAR sensor. These changes suggest a significant overhaul of the OnePlus Open’s design and features.
The alert slider retains its place, while the fingerprint sensor is, as expected for a foldable device, integrated into the power button. Notably, the rear sports a faux leather texture, providing a distinctive look and feel.
The company has also not yet disclosed the price of its first ever foldable phone. Market insiders have claimed that the phone could cost somewhere at Rs.1,24,000/- in India.
As per the leaked specs, OnePlus Open is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Chipset 3.2 GHz Octa Core Processor. It will have 256 GB in-built memory and 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android v13 Operating System (OS).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.