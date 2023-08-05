Google issues fresh warning to users with inactive accounts

San Francisco: Google Friday August 04, 2023 rolled out its new inactivity policy that warns users of the December 1 deadline, when it would start deleting accounts that have been inactive for long.
In an advisory, the tech giant said it has updated the inactivity period for Google accounts to two years — across all their products and services including Gmail.
An account is considered inactive if the user hasn't logged into it within two years, Google explained.
"An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023", the tech giant said.
Once deleted, a Gmail address cannot be re-used for a new account, Google said.
The platform, however, clarified that users will be notified multiple times before an e-mail is thrown in bin.
"If your account is considered inactive, we will send several reminder e-mails to both you and your recovery emails (if any have been provided) before we take any action or delete any account content," it said.
"These reminder e-mails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account", the company said.
Some users meanwhile wondered whether accounts on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube are covered by the policy since it too is owned by Google.
Google calrified accounts "with YouTube channels, videos or comments" are exempted from the policy.
Other exceptions include those that are connected with a loaded gift card or an account that has a published application, Google said.
The tech giant hence advises users to regularly use the account they have created.
