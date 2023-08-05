Gujarat NEET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Published - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Allotment Result: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 1 Seat Allotment result of students who have registered for MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS and other medical courses for the academic year 2023-24 based on their NEET UG 2023 score.
ACPUGMEC Gujarat will publish NEET UG 2023 allotment result rank wise as well as institutewise that will be available for download in PDF.
Candidates who have registered for the Gujarat medical counslling and whose name appeared in the Merit List and who exercised choice options can download the allotment list directly from the website and following the steps given below.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)".
3. Click on "Last Rank" to check rank.
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidates should note that medical admission seat allotment in Gujarat has been processed based on the choices, options and preferences enterd and submitted by them till 03:00 PM August 04, 2023.
Candidate should download his or her allotment letter and fees challan from his/her account after log in with the help of User ID and Password, Gujarat MBBS admission authority said.
Candidates should also note that ACPUGMEC has confirmed the date and time of reporting and admission confirmation according to which the last date and time to pay online Tuition Fees is 03:00 PM on Aug 8, and the last date and time of reporting and original document submission is 04:00 pm on Aug 09, 2023.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on August 01, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
ACPUGMEC published a revised merit list on August 03, 2023.
The Committee asked students to submit college options, choice and preferences for Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Counselling from August 01 to 04, 2023 till 03:00 PM.
