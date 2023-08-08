"PayPal USD": Online payment giant rolls-out its own Cryptocurrency

San Jose (California): PayPal, a leading online payments firm, has unveiled its very own stablecoin "PayPal USD (PYUSD)" - a move that has sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency market.
The debut by PayPal marks a significant milestone as the first major US financial company to introduce a stablecoin backed by US dollar deposits and cash equivalents.
The stablecoin, named PayPal USD (PYUSD), is set to make transactions on its platform smoother and more reliable, the company said.
"PayPal USD (PYUSD) is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed 1:1 for U.S. dollars", the company said in a statement.
The PayPal USD, issued by Paxos Trust Company and built on the Ethereum blockchain, is designed to provide a stable alternative to the volatile nature of traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.
This move comes against the backdrop of volatility in the crypto market, following the collapse of FTX and legal battles involving key players.
With the alunch of stablecoin PYUSD, PayPal aims to bridge the gap between digital currencies and fiat currency, offering users a secure and easily accessible option for online transactions.
"PayPal USD is designed to reduce friction for in-experience payments in virtual environments, facilitate fast transfers of value to support friends and family, send remittances or conduct international payments, enable direct flows to developers and creators, and foster the continued expansion into digital assets by the largest brands in the world", the company said.
"Most of the current volume of stablecoins is used in web3-specific environments – PayPal USD will be compatible with that ecosystem from day one and will soon be available on Venmo", it added.
PayPal's journey into the world of cryptocurrencies began in 2021 when it enabled users to buy, sell, and hold major digital assets. The introduction of PayPal USD signifies a bolder step into the realm of digital payments.
The new stablecoin is not only expected to enhance transaction efficiency within PayPal's ecosystem but also to set a precedent for other financial companies to explore similar ventures.
The launch of PPYUSD has also ignited discussions within regulatory circles. House Financial Services Committee Chair, Patrick T. McHenry, highlighted the need for a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, emphasizing the potential promise they hold for modernizing the payments landscape.
However, concerns have been raised about potential loopholes that could allow tech giants like Meta and Amazon to issue their own digital currencies under existing legislation.
