GATE 2024 dates out, Registration from Aug 24

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will start through its official website "gate2024.iisc.ac.in" from Thursday August 24, 2023 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024).
According to Indian Institute of Science (IISc) which released GATE 2024 schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be held for 30 papers will be held from February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.
While announcing “GATE 2024 Important Dates”, IISc said regular registration for the exam will commence from Thursday August 24, 2023 and will continue till September 29, 2023.
Extended registration with late fee will be done from September 30 to October 13, 2023.
Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in: August 24 to September 29, 2023
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 13, 2023
Display of Defective Applications to rectify: November 7, 2023
Last date for rectification of Applications: November 11, 2023
GATE 2024 Admit Card Download date: January 3, 2024
GATE 2024 Candidates Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) and Question Paper release date: February 16, 2024
GATE 2024 Answer Key release date: February 21, 2024
GATE 2024 Examination - 9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon (Tentative) and Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative): February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024
GATE 2024 Result declaration date: March 16, 2024
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2024 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 30 subjects, also known as papers.
