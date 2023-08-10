Google brings Gmail translation to mobile devices

San Francisco: In a major move for mobile phone users, Google has incorporated native translation feature into the Gmail smartphone app.
Using this feature, users are already translating emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages, and to bring in to mobile devices was a highly-requested demand.
In the absence of this feature from mobile devices, when attempting to translate an email on the mobile app, users have typically resorted to copying the email and pasting it into Google Translate. This “laborious task” will now become history with Google’s latest announcement.
The feature, launched on 8 August, will enable smooth communication in a variety of languages through a native translation integration embedded in the Gmail mobile app, according to Google’s blog post.
“Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages”, Google announced Tuesday August 08, 2023.
“This highly requested feature will help users read and understand a conversation in any language”, the tech giant said.
The translation process is simple and straightforward: When you open an email composed in a different language, the app will suggest translating the email’s content for you.
Just like Google Translate, Gmail will autonomously recognize the language in which the email has been composed and proceed to provide a translation to the best of its capabilities. For now, the app supports 100 languages for translations, the same as the desktop version of Gmail.
If the automatic translation option doesn’t appear in your phone, you can always do it manually through the three-dot menu.
Moreover, if you do not require translation for a specific language, you can turn the feature off through settings.
Similarly, you can designate languages that you always want the app to translate.
