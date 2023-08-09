Study says EVs not best alternative, asks govt to push Hybrid vehicles instead

Kanpur: Battery operated Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are not the best alternative to conventional cars and the government should instead bring in a new taxation policy to promote Hybrid Vehicles, a recent study by IIT Kanpur has claimed.
The study, carried out in collaboration with a Japanese organization, indicated that electric cars, contrary to popular belief, are not as environmentally friendly as they are often portrayed to be.
In fact, hybrid electric cars are the most eco-friendly option available, the study that focused on assessing the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of these vehicles revealed.
In Electric Vehicles, the battery has to be charged with electricity, while currently 75 per cent of electricity in the country is generated from coal, which emits carbon-di-oxide.
"Battery Electric Cars (BEVs) emit 15-50% more greenhouse gases than other vehicle categories. The main reason behind this is the reliance on electricity generated from coal, which contributes to carbon dioxide emissions", according to Prof Avinash Agarwal of IIT Kanpur.
"Since a significant portion of electricity production in India still relies on coal, charging the batteries of electric cars leads to a higher carbon footprint. This challenges the notion that electric cars are inherently greener than other alternatives", he said.
In addition to the environmental concerns, the study also highlighted the higher costs associated with electric vehicles. The purchase, insurance, and maintenance expenses of electric cars were found to be 15-60% higher per kilometre compared to hybrid and conventional cars.
“This cost disparity poses a significant challenge to the widespread adoption of electric cars, especially in developing countries where affordability is a key consideration”, the study said.
While EVs run on batteries that need to be charged regularly using electricity, a hybrid car uses more than one means of energy - combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor, and the two systems work with each other to move the vehicle. This allows the car to burn less gasoline, achieving better fuel efficiency than a traditional engine that solely uses fuel does.
IIT Kanpur also said despite having more benefits than EVs, Hybrid Cars are more expensive because of government’s policy and the support extended to it.
“Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) emit the lowest amount of greenhouse gases among the three categories of vehicles analysed. However, despite their environmental benefits, hybrid cars are more expensive than conventional cars. The primary reason for this is the high taxes imposed on hybrid vehicles”, the study said.
The study suggested that if the government aims to promote clean technology, hybrid cars should be taxed at par with battery-driven vehicles.
[The writer, Hina Lateef, is Automobile Engineer.]
