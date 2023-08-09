Unparalleled wave of Cloud adoption in India: Oracle

New Delhi: Software and Cloud major Oracle Wednesday August 09, 2023 said India is witnessing an “unparalleled wave of Cloud adoption.”
“In India, we are currently witnessing an unparalleled wave of cloud adoption, coupled with a growing need for data sovereignty, scalability, data residency, and low-latency connectivity”, Oracle said.
Oracle said this while launching “Compute Cloud@Customer” that the company claims delivers Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) compute services anywhere.
“With Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, we are offering our customers an extensive array of options, bolstered by advanced cloud connectivity and robust data management capabilities”, Srikanth Doranadula, Group Vice President, Technology and System, Oracle India, said.
“Our innovative solution not only facilitates the harnessing of OCI's high-performance capabilities but also helps meet stringent data residency and security mandates in a cost-effective manner," he added.
Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer enables organizations to run applications and middleware on OCI compute, storage, and networking services with flexible virtual machine (VM) shapes in their data centers. When combined with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, it is the ideal platform for workloads that are tightly integrated with Oracle databases, the company said.
Organizations can use the same OCI services in their data centers and Oracle Cloud Regions, while developers and IT managers can use the same APIs and management tools to deliver a consistent user experience everywhere.
Organizations can also consolidate existing workloads and deploy new cloud-native applications on a fully managed cloud platform in their data centers, enabling them to capitalize on OCI’s cost-effective consumption model to streamline operations and reduce costs, according to Oracle.
Architected for high performance and high availability, Compute Cloud@Customer can be easily expanded to meet the needs of small and large organizations, each with a different distributed cloud deployment scenario.
Starting with 552 processor cores and 150 TB of usable storage (block, file, and/or object), Compute Cloud@Customer can scale compute and storage independently to more than 6,000 processor cores and 3.4 PB of storage capacity, Oracle said.
Unlike on-premises offerings from other public cloud providers that are assembled from third-party components or have very limited capabilities, Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer is a completely integrated cloud platform - built, installed, owned, and managed by Oracle.
It is entirely compatible with the OCI public cloud regions and OCI Dedicated Region and delivers the same core OCI cloud services, at the same low pricing. These capabilities reduce the burden of maintenance and upgrades for customers while enabling customers to develop and run cloud native applications anywhere.
“For organizations looking to deploy cloud services on-premises, the message is ‘go big or go home’,” said Ron Westfall, Research Director, The Futurum Group.
“Oracle’s latest Compute Cloud@Customer offering clearly bucks this trend and delivers the same compute, storage, networking, APIs, control plane and a growing list of services that are also available in OCI”, he added.
