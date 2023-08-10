Modi govt brings in Bill to drop Chief Justice from poll officers' selection process

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi has moved a Bill in Parliament seeking removal of the Chief Justice of India as a member of the selection committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner of India and other Commissioners.
According to the new Bill, the Election Commissioners will be appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of a Panel comprising of Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.
The Bill titled "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023", has been listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha later today.
The Bill will be tabled in the Parliament's Upper House by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The Bill comes months after a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court March this year said the appointments of Election Commissioners should be done on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India till the Parliament frames a law prescribing the selection process.
The top court had emphasized that the Election Commission has to remain "aloof" from all forms of subjugation by the executive and added that a vulnerable Election Commission would result in an insidious situation and detract from its efficient functioning.
On an earlier hearing on the matter in November 2022, the Supreme Court said the Chief Justice of India (CJI) could be included in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to ensure independence of the poll panel.
The top court said any ruling party likes to perpetuate itself in power and can appoint a 'Yes Man' to the post under the current system.
