US girl (10) battling Cancer marries beau 12 days before death

North Carolina: In a heartbreaking event, a 10-year-old girl who was battling Cancer fulfilled her final wish by marrying her childhood sweetheart shortly before succumbing to the disease on July 11 this year.
Terminally ill Emma Brooks Edwards and her boyfriend Daniel Marshall Christopher "DJ" Williams Junior tied the knot at a big celebration, though termed a "Mock Wedding" on June 29 - barely 12 days before the girl succumbed to leukaemia, according to a report in The New York Post.
Last year, Emma Edwards was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a diagnosis that her parents Alina and Aaron received, hoping that she could overcome the illness. However, the family received devastating news in June when they were informed that Emma's aggressive form of cancer, which targets white blood cells, was untreatable.
The love story of the two childhood sweethearts from the US surfaced online and is melting hearts of people across the social media platforms.
The marriage was probably a last wish that Emma put forth before passing away, which their families turned into reality before she bid farewell forever.
It was learned that the wedding was planned and executed in less than two days and was attended by nearly 100 well-wishers.
"Most kids want to go to Disneyland, but Emma wanted to get married, be a wife, and have three kids,” Emma's mother Alina was quoted as saying in reports.
“It was so precious, and it came together so well. Her dad gets to say he gave her away. A friend of ours officiated, a friend read a verse from the Bible, and her best friend was maid of honor,” the 39-year-old parent added.
Emma's mother later said her daughter had appeared to be a healthy child until last year. It was when she fell over that her parents took her to the hospital, and doctors discovered the cancer in her leg bones.
