UP NEET UG 2023 2nd Merit List today, Choice filling from Aug 22

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG 2023 Second Merit List: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Saturday August 19, 2023 List of Candidates who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2023-24.
Online registration for UP NEET UG Second Round of Counselling began from August 16, 2023. The last date of registration was August 18, 2023.
"UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates will be released today i.e. Saturday August 19, 2023", according to the UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule.
"UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates will be released today i.e. Saturday August 19, 2023", according to the UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule.
Candidates whose names appeared in the merit list will be able to use choice filling facility from August 21 to 24, 2023.
Candidates should also note that UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) will be released on August 25/26 2023.
Candidates appearing in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should also note that date of downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 28 to September 02, 2023
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2023 Second Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Merit List 2023 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2023 Second Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Merit List 2023 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Second Round Counselling for the year 2023-24 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS 2nd Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates shouls also note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2023 is from August 21 to 24, 2023.
DGME UP had published on August 03, 2023 UP NEET UG 2023 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
It started through its website upneet.gov.in from August 16, 2023 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
The Directorate will declare UP NEET UG 2023 Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on August 25/26, 2023, as per the medical counselling schedule of second round.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 counselling is August 28 to September 02, 2023", DGME UP said.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.