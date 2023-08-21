Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 [MBBS, BDS] Round 2, 3 Schedule Published

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023: The Maharashtra CET Cell Monday published on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule of CAP Round 2 and CAP Round 3.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell today released NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 2 and CAP Round 3 Schedule for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses only.
Full counselling schedule of students seeking admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses (Group B) for the academic year 2023-24, and those seeking admission in BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) (Group C) is still awaited. Though, these candidates have already registered.
According to the NEET UG Second Round Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell last date to resign Round 1 joined seat without forfeiture of fees is August 22, 2023 up to 05:30 pm.
The CET Cell will publish on August 23, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix for CAP-2.
Candidates participating in Second Round Counselling of Maharashtra Medical and Dental admission are required to submit their preference, options and choice from August 24 to 26, 2023.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Second Selection List on August 29, 2023.
According to the NEET UG Third Round Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell last date to resign Round 1 joined seat without forfeiture of fees is September 09, 2023 up to 05:30 pm.
Online registration and session apply for CAP Round 3 is from September 09 to 10, 2023 up to 11:59 pm.
Date of Publication of General List of Registered Candidates for MBBS/BDS Courses only and date of Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List of MBBS/BDS courses (Group A) only is September 12, 2023.
The CET Cell will publish on September 12, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix for CAP-3.
Candidates participating in CAP Round 3 Counselling of Maharashtra Medical and Dental admission are required to submit their preference, options and choice from September 13 to 14 up to 11:59 pm.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Third Selection List on September 15, 2023.
“Schedule for Online Stray Vacancy Round will be declared in due course”, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had released on July 22, 2023 the NEET UG 2023 Admission Notice and started online registration from July 24, 2023.
The CET Cell later released combined general merit list on July 31, 2023, and started counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses (Group A) from August 01 with the submission of options and choices.
The CET Cell published on August 04, 2023 First Selection List for MBBS and BDS only.
The candidates who have registered and seeking admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses (AYUSH or Group B), and BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) (Group C) should note their next step for admission is preference form submission.
The CET Cell has however has not yet published the schedule for the above courses.
