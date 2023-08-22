SC plea seeking early release of UPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key withdrawn

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a plea seeking publication of Civil Services Prelims 2023 after the exams.
The petitioner had challenged the decision of Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) to publish the Answer Key and cut off of the Civil Services Prelim Examination 2023 only after declaration of the final result.
The petitioner however has withdrawn the petition following the permission granted by the apex court.
The decision comes in light of the fact that a similar plea is already under consideration by the Delhi High Court which had reserved its decision on the matter on 2nd August 2023.
The UPSC had conducted Civil Services Prelims 2023 on May 28, 2023. It announced the results on June 12, 2023.
The UPSC, according to the analysts, had changed the CSE Prelims exam pattern, and hence there were demands from the UPSC to release the answer key and cut off for the candidates so that they can analyse their performance. The UPSC however said no.
“Candidates are informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2023 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result”, the UPSC said in a statement released on June 12.
“Candidates are informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2023 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result”, the UPSC said in a statement released on June 12.
The petition, which sought direction for the UPSC to publish the CSE Prelims 2023 Answer Keys with immediate effect, said that the decision not to make them public is “arbitrary”.
While reserving its decision on the plea, the Delhi High Court had called the UPSC to file its preliminary objections.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.