Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2023 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 25, 2023 on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2023-24.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released DSE 2023 Provisional Merit List on August 13, 2023, and DSE 23 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. details of vacant seats on August 19, 2023.
Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from August 21 to 23, 2023.
Candidates should note that DSE 2023 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2023 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 13 to August 10, 2023.
• Display of DSE 2023 Provisional Merit List: August 13, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 16, 2023
• Display of DSE23 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 19, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2023
• Option Form Submission: August 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round I: August 24, 2023
• Date of Reporting and admission confirmatin DSE 2023 CAP 1: August 26 to 28, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 28, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: September 02, 2023
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2023) started after MHT CET result that was declared on May 31, 2023.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
