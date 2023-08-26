“Mockery of Religion”: On way to Umrah, Rakhi Sawant trolled

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant is mercilessly being trolled on different social media sites ever since she announced in a video about her journey to Makkah to perform Umrah.
Entry to Makkah is restricted only to Muslims. Rakhi Sawant had a few years ago “converted” to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.
She embraced Islam before her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani. The marriage however landed in trouble and ended in divorce. Rakhi Sawant, now Fatima, claimed to remain a Muslim.
Amid all the controversies surrounding her failed marriage, Rakhi Sawant on Friday announced that she was on her way to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
“The call has come. Going to perform Umrah for the first time. Pray for me”, Fatima, formerly known as Rakhi Sawant, she said in a video message recorded onboard an aero-plane.
Rakhi Sawant is sporting a Hijab and dark color glasses.
Social Media users are however unimpressed. While some called her trip to Makkah a “mockery of religion” and a "publicity stunt", reminding her to recall her earlier claim wherein she accused her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani of “forcibly converting her to Islam”.
Rakhi Sawant’s life has experienced a whirlwind of events over the past year, starting with her conversion to Islam and marriage to Adil Khan Durrani to the most recent upheaval brought on by accusations made against her by her ex-husband.
With over 10 million followers, Rakhi’s Instagram account currently seems to be inaccessible. She told the press, “I don’t have access, Adil and Rajshree have hacked my account, and they don’t let me eat or sleep. When I get home, they just keep torturing me.”
Rakhi Sawant probably is the first prominent female actress of the Indian film industry who has set off to Makkah, the Holy Land meant only for the believers.
Of late, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Holy land and performed Umrah whereas Aamir Khan and Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) were lucky to have got the chance to perform Hajj.
While Hajj is performed only once a year, Umrah can be performed any time.
