Watch: Hindu, Muslim classmates seen in slapgate video hug each other

Muzaffarnagar: In a touching gesture, the Hindu student who slapped his Muslim classmate at the behest of their teacher hugged the latter in the presence of community leaders from both the sides.
In a video posted on the social media sites, the Hindu boy who “hit hard” his Muslim classmate on the order of their teacher is seen hugging the latter as Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait and leaders from both the communities watched.
#UttarPradesh The boy who had beaten his friend at the behest of the school teacher hugged his friend#ArrestTriptaTayagi#shameful #Indian #BREAKING #breakingnews #ShivShakti #Chandrayaan3 #religious #TrainAccident #MalaikaArora #PMModi #ETCISOAC23 #AskSRK #Jawan #BoysHostel pic.twitter.com/y7UFlqFvBX— Samantha (@Samantha_eth__) August 26, 2023
Tripta Tyagi, a teacher of Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar's Khabbarpur village, was seen the video that surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday calling her students one by one and asking them to slap a Muslim classmate.
“Why can’t you slap him a bit harder”, she was heard saying to one of the students who took his seat after slapping his classmate, a Muslim.
In the video, she was also heard uttering anti-Muslim and Islamophobic hate remarks.
On Saturday, a day after her video went viral, Tyagi justified her action saying what she did was because the Muslim student had not done his homework.
She also said she was a handicap and this was why she asked other students to “punish” their Muslim classmate.
While talking with the media Tyagi also appeared unapologetic terming her shameful act a small thing.
Farmers’ leader Tikait meanwhile met the victim student's family and the accused teacher in Muzaffarnagar and claimed to have brokered peace.
“What happened was wrong and should not be repeated”, said Tikait.
He also said that a compromise has been struck between those involved in the matter.
Tikait also said that he will get the FIR against the teacher Tripta Tyagi expunged.
