AISSEE 2024: Online Registration Begins, Apply Here

AISSEE 2024: Online registration and application form filling for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2024 (AISSEE 2024-25) has started on the NTA website aissee.nta.nic.in, parents who wish to admit their wards in Military Schools should note.
Parents who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools should note that AISSEE 2024 will be held on Sunday January 21, 2024.
The last date to apply for AISSEE 2024 to be held in 180 cities across India as mentioned in the Information Bulletin is December 16, 2023, parents should note.
Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aissee.ntaonline.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "AISSEE 2024 Registration Open (Click here)" on the home page.
3. Fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature.
4. Pay online the exam fee to complete the registration.
"Exam fee can be paid online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI till 11:50 pm on December 16, 2023", NTA said.
Candidates should note that AISSEE application will not be confirmed unless the presribed fees as mentioned below is not paid.
• Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2024. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
• Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2024 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
• Exam fee: Rs 500/- for SC/ST and Rs 650/- for all others
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2024 and apply online only at aissee.nta.nic.in from December 07 to 16, 2023.
