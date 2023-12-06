‘Sinwar freed captives, not you’: Relatives of hostages shout at Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: The relatives of the hostages in Hamas captivity and some of those who were earlier released in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday December 05, 2024 shouted and yelled at him.
Angry relatives also rejected on Netanyahu’s face his claim that it was his government that dictated terms and that because of his government’s efforts 110 hostages, including 83 Israelis, were freed by the Palestinian Resistance Groups.
“They say, ‘We’ve done this, we’ve done that’. [Hamas’ Gaza leader Yahya] Sinwar is the one who returned our people, not them”, Dani Miran, whose son Omri was among those taken captive, said according to Hebrew Channel 13.
“It angers me that they say that they dictated things. They hadn’t dictated a single move”, he added after meeting the Israeli Prime Minister.
“I won’t go into the details of what was discussed but this entire performance was ugly, insulting, messy,” Dani Miran, said, adding the government had made a “farce” out of the issue.
Those participated in the meeting also that Netanyahu was "not listening to them properly" and instead was reading "remarks written over a piece of paper".
Netanyahu’s behaviour irked the released hostages as well as the family members of those who are still in captivity.
“It was a very turbulent meeting, many people yelling,” said Jennifer Master, whose partner Andrey is still being held by Hamas.
“We are all trying to make sure our loved ones get home. There are those who want the women who are left or the children who are left, and those who say we want the men,” Master told Israel’s Channel 12.
They also claimed that Netanyahu told them that possibility of bringing all the hostages back home is very slim".
Following Netanyahu's remarks the meeting was ended abruptly and the participants left in anger.
Hamas and other Resistance Fighters had taken into their custody more than 240 people – Israelis as well as foreign nationals, while retreating from the Palestinian Occupied Territories following the Operation Al Aqsa Flood on Oct 7.
After the release of 110 hostages following the 7-day truce, some 138 captives are still with the Hamas and other Resistance Groups. The hostages were released as part of prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas now say it will release the remaining hostages only when the relentless bombardment of Gaza and indiscriminate killings of civilians by the Israeli Occupation Forces are stopped and all Palestinians languishing its jails are released.
