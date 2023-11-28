Israeli captive released by Hamas leaves behind “Letter of Thanks”

Gaza Strip: Daniel Aloni, who was released along with her 6-yr-old daughter Emilia by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters on the first day of the 4-day truce in Gaza Strip Friday November 24, 2023, had left behind what is being claimed as a “letter of thanks” written to Hamas in appreciation of its “kindness and extraordinary humanity”.
From the image of the purported letter it appears that it is written by Daneil Aloni in her own handwriting in Hebrew. The image of the letter along with its English and Arabic translation is released by the Palestinian Resistance Groups and is now being widely shared.
“To the Generals, who have accompanied me in the past few weeks, it seems like we will part ways tomorrow”, Daniel Aloni begins her letter dated Nov 23 – a day before she was released by Hamas.
In the purported letter, Daniel is all praise for the Palestinian Resistance Group, especially for their treatment of her daughter like a queen.
“Children should not be held captive, but thanks to you and the other good people we met along the way, my daughter feels like a queen in Gaza and admits she generally feels like she is the centre of the world”, she wrote in the purported letter.
“On our long journey, we encountered individuals from various ranks and leadership, and each one treated her with gentleness, warmth and love”, she added.
To the Generals who have accompanied me in the past few weeks, it seems like we will part ways tomorrow.
However, I sincerely thank you from the depth of my heart for the extraordinary humanity shown towards my daughter Emilia.
You've treated her like parents, inviting her to your room whenever she wished.
She confessed that she felt each of you was her friend and not just a friend, but someone she genuinely loved.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for acting like a babysitter for her for hours. Thank you for your patience with her and for showering her with sweets, fruits, and everything available, even when it was not.
Children should not be held captive, but thanks to you and the other good people we met along the way, my daughter feels like a queen in Gaza and admits she generally feels like she is the centre of the world.
On our long journey, we encountered individuals from various ranks and leadership, and each one treated her with gentleness, warmth and love.
I will forever be a captive of gratitude because she didn't leave from here with a lasting psychological shock. I'll remember your kind actions despite the difficult situation you were dealing with personally and the tough losses you faced here in Gaza.
If only in this world, we could truly appreciate being kind friends.
I wish you all good health and well-being.
Health and love for you and your family.
Thank you very much.
Daniel and Emilia
23.11.2023
Daniel Aloni and her six-year-old daughter Emilia were among the first group released. The two were in Kibbutz Nir Oz visiting her sister’s family for the holidays when they were abducted by Hamas.
Daniel’s sister, Sharon Aloni Cunio, along with Sharon's three-year-old twins Emma and Yuli and their father David Cunio remain in Gaza.
Daneil’s letter is being widely shared on social media. However, some supporters of the Zionist regime has doubted the veracity of the letter and called it “fabricated” and “Hamas propaganda”.
The Israeli government has barred the reporters from asking questions about the conditions in which the hostages were held or their physical and emotional well-being.
Israel restricted media access to the released hostages after Yocheved Lifshitz, 85 - one of the two women freed by Hamas on humanitarian ground on October 24, 2023 in an on-camera interview said “she was well-treated during her two-week captivity in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
“Hamas treated us gently and met all our needs,” Lifshitz told the reporters in Tel Aviv after her release.
Despite Israeli restrictions, the relatives of some of the freed hostages released by Hamas have shared the details about the conditions of their confinement has emerged.
Also, most of the freed hostages have appeared to be in good physical condition, able to walk and speak normally.
Meanwhile, 9-year-old Ohad Munder's friend, Eitan Vilchik, told Israel’s Channel 13 that his friend was “emotionally strong” and is able to answer their questions about what he ate and what happened to him while he was in captivity. But Ohad’s friends refused to share details, saying they wanted to respect his privacy.
