Are Israeli Hostages in Love with Palestinian Fighters? Buzz after incredible videos

Gaza Strip: The Palestinian Resistance Fighters Wednesday released another batch of 12 Israeli Captives – 6th since the prisoners swap deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect Friday Nov 24, 2023.
Along with the Israeli captives and foreign nationals, the Palestinian Resistance Fighters also released the videos capturing the incredible moments when their “guests” were handed over to the Red Cross staff.
In every released videos, the Israeli hostages and foreign nationals are seen smiling at the Palestinian Resistance Fighters, waving to them, some even hugging them, as if they were on some family tour and after a pleasant stay are now saying good-bye to their hosts, and not “kidnappers”.
But, the video released late in the night Wednesday after the 6th batch of 12 Israeli and 4 Thai workers were handed over to Red Cross is “the cutest of all”, as one social media user described it.
In the video, Palestinian Resistance Fighters are seen giving the hostages bottled mineral water before their release while gentling leading them to the Red Cross vehicles parked nearby. But, this is not all.
The Israeli hostages and Thai workers are seen waving to the Resistance Fighters, smiling at them, hugging them and blowing kisses in seemingly cordial and warm gestures.
Two of the 12 Israeli captives, Gali Tarshansky and Raaya Rotem, also gave a high five before boarding the Red Cross vehicle.
“Ma Salaam, Good Bye”, Gali Tarshansky can be heard saying to her “hijackers” in the video.
“Ma Salaam” is the Arabic equivalent of “Good Bye”. 13-year-old Gali Tarshansky was the youngest Israeli hostage released Wednesday Nov 29, 2023.
“Bye-Bye. Shukran. We are going home. Bye”,
Raz Ben Ami (57) says, her face glittering with a generous smile as she waves to her “host” for the last 52 days.
"Shukran" in Arabic translates to "Thank You".
And, the Zionists are not unaware that “high five” is a gesture in which one slaps the palm of hand against the palm of someone else's hand in the air usually to show happiness about a victory or accomplishment.
“This feels anything but a prisoner exchange. Amazing scenes that will surely seethe the Zionists”, a social media user who identifies as Arya and introduces as Researcher and Writer.
Hamas release a video of today’s hostage handover.The hostages appear very friendly to Hamas.Handshaking, smiling, hugging, waving with one even blowing a kiss to a member of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/R3iLHUWXWQ— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 30, 2023
“Israeli hostages waving, smiling and showing positive emotions towards Hamas”, another social media user wrote.
“A Kiss Goodbye to Hamas”, another social media user Kahlissee wrote sharing a clipping of the Hamas video.
“The hostages appear very friendly to Hamas. Handshaking, smiling, hugging, waving with one even blowing a kiss to a member of Hamas”, another X user wrote while releasing the whole video of Hamas released Wednesday.
“The Israeli hostages are dapping up Hamas!” another wrote.
"Netanyahu must be pulling his own f***ing teeth out every time he sees a video of hostages being returned by Hamas. Most of them looked like they'd give Hamas five stars on Tripadvisor", social media user Mannie Quinn wrote on X @MannieMighty1.
A number of other social media users are drawing parallels between how Hamas treated its captives and the treatment meted to the Palestinians in jail without trial by the Zionist regime in Israel.
"When Hamas and Islamic Jihad release prisoners, it's clear that friendships have emerged between captives and captors. When Palestinian hostages are released, they speak of hunger, torture, and murder at the hands of their barbaric Israeli jailers. So, who are the terrorist?" Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at University of Tehran, wrote on X.
Freed Palestinian prisoners shared tales of torture in Israeli jails, contrasting with testimonies from released Israeli captives praising good treatment in Gaza. This highlights the occupation's lack of moral values.#FreePalestine #ElonGoToGaza #IsraelTerrorism pic.twitter.com/kawdAiASvj— Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) November 29, 2023
Freed Palestinian prisoners shared tales of torture in Israeli jails, contrasting with testimonies from released Israeli captives praising good treatment in Gaza. This highlights the occupation's lack of moral values.#FreePalestine #ElonGoToGaza #IsraelTerrorism pic.twitter.com/kawdAiASvj
“Why do Israelis hate it when detainees wave at Hamas? Would they have rather they have been tortured like they do to Palestinians?” Syrian Journalist who uses X ID @Partisangirl wrote while sharing the Hamas video clips.
Meanwhile, in exchange of 12 Israelis released Wednesday, Israel released another batch of 30 Palestinian prisoners. Among them is also prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi. Tamimi was arrested from home in the Occupied West Bank.
With the release of 12 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages Wednesday, the number of civilian hostages freed from Gaza in the last week reached to 97 — 73 Israelis and 24 foreign nationals, mostly Thai agricultural workers.
The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) ahead of the latest release Wednesday evening said that 159 hostages are estimated to remain in Gaza.
On the other hand, despite the release of close to 200 Palestinians – all women and children, in the last one week thousands of Palestinians still languish in Israeli jails.
Incidentally, the Israeli Occupied Forces have arrested more Palestinians from the Occupied West Bank since Oct 7 than it has released as part of the truce deal.
In a related development, Israel and Hamas Wednesday have agreed to extend the truce deal by another that will see the release of more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
