On Children’s Day, World watches as Israel turns Gaza into a graveyard for kids

[Sheikh el-Eid family home in Rafah, South of the Gaza Strip after Israeli airstrikes on Monday November 20, 2023.]
Gaza Strip: The world on Monday observed another Children’s Day even as the global leaders - especially those in the west, who make big claims on child and human rights, shamelessly watched as Israeli Occupation Forces massacre Palestinian children in Gaza and West Bank.
World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959.
What is more painful is that the UNICEF decided to observe this year’s Children’s Day with the theme “For every child, every right”. Yet there is no one in the world to stop the Zionists from killing the Palestinian children.
Worst still, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) are committing the genocide in Gaza and West Bank amidst the open calls by the members of the Zionist government in Israel to eliminate all the Palestinians – including children and women, residing on their home land, but even this fails to wake up the conscience of the world.
“This year’s World Children Day comes with Israel having killed so far in its genocide on Gaza 6,000 children. This is an astounding number given the length of the war. The numbers are expected to double as many children are feared buried under the rubble”, American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) said.
“Palestinian children’s lives in Gaza are equal to the lives of the children of Ukraine or any other place on earth. Beside the huge toll of the Israeli war crimes committed against the children of Gaza, Israel continues to imprison hundreds of Palestinian children. This injustice is enabled by the Biden administration's unlimited support of Israel”, it said.
"May God help me be a mother, a sister, and a father to my siblings." Touching words from a Palestinian girl who lost her parents to the Israeli airstrikes. #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/xfvCNXOxeq— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 20, 2023
According to the United Nations, 5 Palestinian children are killed by the Israeli killing machine every 1 hour. The Gaza population is two million and two hundred thousand people. Israel has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians so far. And the war is open ended.
Asserting that the most precious human right is the right to life. Israel is denying thousands of Palestinian children this basic right, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) said, "There are more than a million Gazan children that Israel has denied the most basic human rights including the right to a safe environment and the right to have their basic needs such as food, medicine, water, and shelter met. This is an outrage."
American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) in a statement released on World Children's Day called on the Biden administration to stop its unlimited support of the racist and genocidal government of Israel and to call for an immediate cease fire.
"The UN and other international agencies have raised alarm over the catastrophic situation in Gaza. Millions around the world are protesting the Israeli genocide on Gaza. The situation is particularly horrible for the children", it said.
"But the callously misguided Biden administration has stubbornly refused to call for a cease fire. Instead of standing with the UN and human rights organizations, the Biden administration chose to be on the side of the Israeli government of blatant racists and far-right Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, Smotrich and Eliyahu", it added.
"It is not too late to prevent the killing of more Palestinian children", the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) said.
