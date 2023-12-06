Palestinian Flag hoisted on Dublin City Council building in solidarity

Dublin (Ireland): The Palestinian National Flag was hoisted on the Dublin City Council building in solidarity with Palestine and also to slam “Israeli barbarism” in Gaza and other occupied territories.
The Palestinian National Flag is seen flying atop the Dublin City Hall along with the Irish National Flag and Dublin City Flag following a resolution adopted in the house unanimously.
The resolution was submitted by the Independent Group, Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, People Before Profit and a number of individual councillors.
Independent Dublin City Councillor Cieran Perry while announcing the decision of the council to hoist the Palestinian flag on the City Hall building called Israel a “rogue state”.
“Tonight Dublin City Council unanimously agreed to fly Palestinian flag above City Hall in solidarity with people of Gaza who remain under genocidal bombardment by rogue Israeli state. Honoured to confirm commitment given to ambassador recently”, Perry wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Separately, Perry said he was delighted with the support for the motion. He also demanded immediate ceasefire and urged the Zionist regime in Israel “to stop the slaughter of Palestinians”.
"Over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the indiscriminate attacks begin. More than 6,000 of the victims have been children”, he said according to Irish Independent.
"This slaughter must stop, we reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of humanitarian aid into Gaza”, he added.
“It’s obvious Israel couldn’t care less about the widespread disgust at their indiscriminate slaughter of civilians in Gaza so we have to continue to keep the pressure on the leaders in the countries supporting Israel”, Perry said.
Local Councillor Noeleen Reilly after the resolution was passed by the house said that “continuing to drop bombs on innocent men, women and children is unforgivable” and anyone who does not call for an immediate ceasefire in the region “will find themselves on the wrong side of history”.
The Mission of the State of Palestine in Dublin has thanked the Dublin City Council for the solidarity it has shown.
“We extend our profound gratitude to Dublin City Council for passing a resolution to fly the Palestinian flag above City Hall for the forthcoming week. Wishing the beautiful city of Dublin safety and sustained prosperity”, the Mission wrote on social media site X.
The Palestinian flag was raised on the Dublin City Hall about a week after in a similar expression of solidarity with the Palestinians amid the war in Gaza, Cork City Council in Ireland last Tuesday lit up their offices in the colours of the Palestinian flag.
A spokesperson for the council told local media that the Palestinian flag would also be flown above the building to mark the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday November 29, 2023.
Ireland along with Spain and Belgium are the countries in Europe standing behind the Palestinians in the wake of their genocide and ethnic cleansing at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza and Occupied West Bank.
Israel meanwhile in a renewed level of aggression is continuing to bomb southern part of Gaza where the Palestinians were earlier asked to evacuated and that was declared as safe zone.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees meanwhile warns that the situation in Gaza is “getting worse each minute”.
After close to 16,000 deaths in Gaza, the UNRWA said people fleeing Israeli attacks have nowhere safe to turn, as all shelters are already beyond capacity.
“Another wave of displacement is underway in Gaza”, UNRWA said in a post on X, calling the entire Strip “one of the most dangerous places in the world.
“There is nowhere to go as shelters, including [those of] UNRWA, are overflowing.
