Telangana: Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed Pro-Tem Speaker

Hyderabad: AIMIM House Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has been appointed Pro-Tem Speaker of the newly elected Assembly in Telangana by the Governor of the state Friday.
A Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in, and a Speaker is elected.
As per the precedent, one of the senior most members of the House is appointed as pro-tem speaker.
Akbaruddin Owaisi is MLA from the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency since 1999. He won the 2023 state election consecutively for the 6th term.
Akbaruddin Owaisi will be temporary speaker for the special session of the Telangana Assembly that starts Saturday 09, 2023.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby appoints Sri Akbar Uddin Owaisi being a Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India and also to be the person before whom the elected Members of the Assembly shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation as required under Article 188 of the Constitution of India," Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajana said in a notification issued Friday.
Besides running the proceeding of the assembly session, as Pro-Tem Speaker Owaisi will also administer the oath to the newly elected members with the first one taking the oath as member of the State Assembly will be Revanth Reddy.
Revanth Reddy has already taken oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana in a special ceremony Thursday.
Along with CM Revanth Reddy, 11 other Congress MLAs took oath as ministers.
The Congress party formed the government in Telangana after winning the 2023 state elections winning 64 seats.
The AIMIM has won 07 seats – the same number it had won in 2018 elections. The BRS won 39 seats.
