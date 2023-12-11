Aussie cricketer Usman asks ICC to approve Gaza solidarity message

[Social media image.]
Sydney: Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking its approval to display a message expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and civilians dying in Gaza.
Usman Khawaja had the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" written on his shoes in the colors of the Palestinian National Flag during Tuesday's training session for the upcoming Test against Pakistan.
Khawaja said he will wear the same boots during the first Test match against Pakistan.
Khawaja’s decision shook the Zionist lobby. Following this, the Australian Captain Pat Cummins persuaded him not to wear the shoes having the Gaza solidarity message during the test match as it will be against the ICC rules.
"I spoke to him just quickly and he said he won't be. Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss." Cummins told media adding, his team mate might not be aware of the ICC rules and guidelines.
The Australian Cricket Board (ACB) too said it supported Khawaja's right to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, but it also emphasized that the Aussie opener must also respect the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations prohibiting displays on playing equipment.
Usman Khawaja now says he respects the ICC rules but he will fight back and seeks the cricket body’s approval.
"The ICC have told me I can't wear my shoes on the field because they believe it's a political statement under their guidelines," Khawaja said in a video posted on social media platform X Wednesday.
"I don't believe in this though. It's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to get an approval”, he said. “Freedom is a human right. And all lives are equal. I will never stop believing that, whether you agree with me or not", he added.
Khawaja also said he is not biased against anyone or taking sides but trying to highlight the plight of the voiceless Palestinians.
All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023
All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb
"What I've written on my shoes is not political," he said. "I'm not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice."
"Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?" Khawaja asked in the video.
Usman Khawaja’s appeal to ICC comes as Israeli Occupation Forces continue with indiscriminate bombings of Khan Yunis, Rafah and other parts of Gaza Strip killing close to 18,500 civilians including over 7,700 children as of Wednesday December 13, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.