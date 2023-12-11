Over a dozen Israeli organisations urge Biden to help save civilians in Gaza

[Social media image.]
Occupied Jerusalem: Over a dozen Israeli Human rights and civil society organizations have urged the US President, Joe Biden, to use his influence on Israel to end the imminent catastrophic situation in Gaza Strip.
The Israeli organisations in a letter addressed to Joe Biden said that while he had emphasised Israel’s right to self-defence within the parameters of international law, Israel has chosen to “ignore” his advice.
“We, Israeli human rights organizations and civil society groups, must at this stage state with a heavy heart that our government has chosen to ignore your advice and similar statements by US officials”, the Israeli organisations wrote in their letter addressed to Joe Biden.
The letter, a copy of which is published online by B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, is also published as a print advertisement in the New York Times.
“Israel’s policy has driven the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to the point of catastrophe – not only as an inevitable outcome of war. As part of this policy, soon after the fighting began, Israel stopped selling Gaza electricity and water, closed its crossings and blocked all entry of food, water, fuel and medicine”, the organisations wrote.
“This leaves more than two million people hungry and thirsty, without access to proper medical care, and with infectious diseases spreading due to unhygienic overcrowding and lack of water. This inconceivable reality grows worse by the day”, the Israeli organisations wrote.
Urging Biden to use his influence to end the war in Gaza, the Israeli organisations in their letter said providing aid to those in Gaza is an obligation.
“You have the power to influence our government to change its policy and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, in accordance with Israel’s legal obligations and the needs of the population. Allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza is not a gesture of goodwill on Israel’s part but one of its obligations”, the organisations wrote.
"We are in the final throes of an emergency. Many deaths can still be prevented. Israel must change its policy now", the letter signed by Academia for Equality, Akevot Institute For Israeli Palestinian Conflict Research, B’Tselem Bimkom, Breaking the Silenc, Combatants for Peace, Gisha, HaMoked-Center for the Defense of the Individual, Jordan Valley Activists, Looking the Occupation in the Eye Machsom Watch, Parents Against Child Detentions, Psychoative, PWG, Rabbis for Human Rights, Re’Acha Kamocha, Social Workers for Peace and Wellare, Yesh Din and Zazim-Community Action, said.
Israeli organisations appeal to Joe Biden comes as Israeli Occupation Forces continue with indiscriminate bombings of Khan Yunis, Rafah and other parts of Gaza Strip killing close to 18,500 civilians including over 7,700 children as of Wednesday December 13, 2023.
Interestingly, the Israeli rights organisations are urging Joe Biden to press Israel so that it changes its policy even as the United States continue with its own policy of supporting Israel in its massacre of Palestinians diplomatically and politically as well as with weapons.
Incidentally, the Israeli organisations’ letter to Biden was published in The New York Times on the day when a huge majority at the UN General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution calling immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution received 153 votes in support. But, the United States along with 9 other countries supported Israel and voted against it.
The US support to Israel at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) came three days after it used its veto power to block the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for end to war in Gaza.
