Two ‘acquaintances’ of BJP MP enter Parliament, hurl gas cans in Lok Sabha

[Image posted on social media site X by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.]
New Delhi: In a major security breach Wednesday December 13, 2023, two “acquaintances” of a BJP MP from Karnataka entered new Parliament building and hurled yellow gas canisters into the Lok Sabha.
At the same time, two of their associates – a man and a woman, opened gas canisters outside the Parliament building.
According to the Delhi Police, at least six persons were involved in the shocking incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said.
The footage from LoksabhaCongress MPs & Hanuman Beniwal are slapping the attackers in the Parliament.This is slap on media and BJP IT Cell who work to prove Congress as villain. Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Simha gave them passes. #ParliamentAttackpic.twitter.com/CKAeZnEcvU— Amock (@Politics_2022_) December 13, 2023
The footage from LoksabhaCongress MPs & Hanuman Beniwal are slapping the attackers in the Parliament.This is slap on media and BJP IT Cell who work to prove Congress as villain. Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Simha gave them passes. #ParliamentAttackpic.twitter.com/CKAeZnEcvU
The four accused who created the havoc inside and outside the Parliament have been identified as Sagar Sharma from Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Manoranjan D from Mysuru (Karnataka), Amol Shinde from Latur (Maharashtra) and Neelam Devi Hisar (Haryan).
The 5th accused is Lalit Jha, at whose house in Gurgaon the other five stayed. The 6th is Vishal Sharma, also from Gurgaon.
All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram, news agency PTI reported.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high level probe into the major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.
Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan were sitting in the visitors' gallery. They suddenly jumped into the Lok Sabha Chamber with canisters in their hands and sprayed yellow coloured gas, jumping from one desk to another in an attempt to reach the Speaker's Chair. Video footage from inside the Parliament shared on social media show members attempting to catch the intruders.
The incident occurred when the Lok Sabha was holding a Zero Hour session.
At the same time, 42-year-old Neelam and 25-year-old Amol Shinde detained by local police outside New Delhi’s Transport Bhavan, where they were protesting with yellow smoke.
"The entire matter is thoroughly being probed", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said following the incident.
“Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two others outside the Parliament have also been detained by the police,” he said.
According to multiple media reports, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan entered the Parliament using the passes issued by BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha.
Meanwhile, Pratap Simha said he will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to explain his position regarding the requests for passes that was forwarded by his office, according to NDTV.
Citing police sources, PTI reported that the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by the six people, all of whom were in contact with each other over Instagram and other social media platforms.
The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.
"Five of them stayed at Vishal's residence in Gurugram before coming to Parliament. As per the plan, all six wanted to go inside parliament but only two got passes," the source said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.