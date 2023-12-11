Airties, Qualcomm join hands to accelerate 5G fixed wireless adoption with broadband carriers

Paris: Airties, a leader in managing Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, Thursday December 14, 2023 announced collaborations with Qualcomm Technologies for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity solutions.
Specifically, the two companies are collaborating to optimize Airties' managed Wi-Fi solutions to integrate more easily on broadband carrier platforms, featuring Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform.
Among the optimizations with Airties will be the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gen 2 and Gen 3 Platforms. The Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gen 3 Platform is the world's first fully integrated 5G advanced-ready FWA platform, which includes support for Sub-6 GHz, mmWave, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is boosted with quad-core CPU and hardware acceleration to drive a wide range of applications and value-added services.
The platform features the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF, enabling breakthrough 5G performance to achieve unmatched speeds, coverage, and link robustness. It includes the Qualcomm QTM567 mmWave Antenna Module, providing reliable and extended mmWave coverage and Wi-Fi 7 with 10Gb ethernet, delivering multi-gigabit speeds and wire-like latency to virtually every device in the home.
Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gen 3 Platform also provides converged mmWave-sub 6 hardware architecture, reducing footprint, cost, board complexity, and power consumption.
Highlighting that fixed Wireless is fast reshaping the home broadband market worldwide, Metin Taskin, founder and Co-CEO of Airties, said:
"Technical challenges such as interference, signal attenuation, congestion, channel allocation, and spectrum management are common across both Wi-Fi and 5G, and today's operators deserve visibility and optimizations that encompass both wireless technologies."
"It is also critical to understand the end user experience through both 5G and home Wi-Fi in order to assess the end-to-end performance of a Fixed Wireless Access service. We are extremely proud to forge this new strategic relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to further enhance FWA for wireless service providers around the globe", he said.
Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, etc.) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions.
Moreover, the software, based on industry standard Wi-Fi EasyMesh, turns existing home gateways/modems into an intelligent Wi-Fi mesh access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home. Airties Cloud monitors and orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing broadband gateways and mesh extenders to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices.
Emphasising that working with Airties will accelerate the delivery of Qualcomm advanced capabilities to broadband carriers, Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe Inc said, "For several decades now, Qualcomm Technologies has established its leadership in wireless, spanning from 5G to Wi-Fi, with these technologies coming together in our Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform, and more."
