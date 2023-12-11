Forced to sign sex slavery contract: Ex-TradeShift employee

San Francisco: In a shocking allegation, Jane Doe, a former employee of San Francisco based TradeShift, claimed that she was forced to sign sex slavery contract by her former boss.
TradeShift is a cloud based business network and platform for purchase-to-pay automation, supply chain payments, marketplaces, virtual cards and supply chain financing.
Jane said TradeShiftCEO Christian Lanng forced her to sign a nine-page contract months after he hired her as his Executive Assistant.
“It was a contract guaranteeing that she would be ‘available for sexual purposes’ any time”, Jane alleged, according to the New York Post.
The contract also contained detailed instructions for yielding to him.
The allegations came to light after Jane filed a lawsuit against Lanng. In her complaint, Jane alleged that Lanng subjected her to unwanted sexual harassment, including physical abuse and the use of other objects.
Jane said she signed the contract because she was afraid of losing her job and also because she liked working at TadeShift.
The agreement Jane was forced to sign also included conditions such as maintaining a weight between 58 kg and 70 kg, and accepting punishments without showing anger or discomfort.
Tradeshift’s management meanwhile sacked Lanng after the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.
Lanng denied Jane’s allegations. He said he never abused anyone during his time as CEO or at any other time in his life. But in 2014, he admitted to having a consensual affair with a co-worker.
