Microsoft PowerPoint Web users can now insert videos with closed captions

San Francisco: In yet another value addition to Microsoft 365 Copilot, the tech giant Wednesday said users can now insert videos with closed captions and subtitles in PowerPoint for Web that too in multiple languages.
"PowerPoint for the web now lets users insert videos with closed captions and subtitles into presentations", the tech giant said according to Windows Central.
Subtitles and closed captions make videos more accessible and are also useful for viewing videos in a crowded space or anywhere you need to have the volume turned down.
Microsoft announced the feature earlier this week in an Insider blog post, but the feature is available to all PowerPoint for the web users, no need to be an Insider.
The feature is available for Windows and Mac users. However, iOS users can view PowerPoint presentation inserted with videos having captions and subtitles but cannot edit or insert.
Adding captions and subtitles should make PowerPoint presentations created in the Microsoft 365 suite more accessible to deaf people or those hard of hearing, but the feature also offers other benefits.
"Closed captions are also useful for people who have difficulty understanding accents", Peter Wu, Microsoft Principal Software Engineer on the PowerPoint team said.
To insert in the video, closed captions files need to be in the WebVTT format, which can be made with a caption-creation tool or with text editor like Notepad, Microsoft said.
