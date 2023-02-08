NHAI to replace FASTag with barrier-less toll collection systems

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering to replace the existing FASTag system with more advanced barrier-less toll collection system like Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
"The new system will further ease traffice and reduce congestion along National Highways", Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
"In order to reduce any congestion along National Highways, the NHAI is working on feasibility of barrier-less toll collection system based on advanced technologies such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Video based MultiLane Free Flow System, etc. in line with best global practices", Gadkari said.
The Government of India had earlier asked all vehicle owners to use FASTags till February 16, 2021. Faling this, the user will have to pay double the toll amount.
Gadkari said traffic congestion at fee plazas has been reduced significantly with the implementation of FASTag System. The traffic congestion will be further reduced if the barrier-less toll collection system is implemented.
The Road Transport and Highways Minister meanwhile claimed that user fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways has witnessed a significant rise in the past few years.
"The toll collection has increased from Rs 28,482 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 28,681 crore in 2020-21, touching Rs 34,742 crore in 2021-22", the Parliament was told on Wednesday.
As on December 31, 2022, total number of user fee plazas on National Highways are 847 and the total number of FASTags issued by National Highways Authority of India are 6.33 crore.
As per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the user fee is to be collected in perpetuity.
In case of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by Central Government at reduced rates of 40 per cent.
"In case of public funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 per cent after recovery of capital cost of the project", it said.
