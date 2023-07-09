Why is the govt known for conducting surgical strikes fails to control Manipur riots: Kerala Archbishop

[Kerala Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis (in the middle) with PM Modi in a file photo.]
Muvattupzha (Ernakulam): In a strongest condemnation so far of Prime Minister Modi’s silence on ethnic violence in Manipur, Kerala Archbishop Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Saturday questioned why the government known for conduction surgical strikes failed in controlling the violence in the Northeast state.
"Why is the government that is known for conducting surgical strikes not able to control ongoing riots”, Archbishop Cleemis who is President of Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC), asked.
Cleemis, the Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church was speaking at a protest led by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the Manipur issue in Muvattupzha in Ernakulam district.
More than 127 people have died in the violence that started on May 3, 2023 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand seeking Scheduled Tribe status.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break the silence and share the integrity of this country with the world. This is the best opportunity for him to send out a message to the world that democracy prevails in India", he said.
"Secularism written in our constitution is not a decorative term but an enacted philosophy. Why is our great constitution that grants the right to follow and practice any religion, being hidden?" he asked.
"The centre should break silence and intervene in restoring peace in Manipur," he said, according to India Today.
While slamming the Centre over the violence that is continuing since last more than 65 days, Archbishop Cleemis said:
"No one should think that they can wipe out Christianity from India."
Cleemis comments came amidst the claim by other Christian groups that more than 200 churches have been destroyed in Manipur in just 48 hours, largely between the people belonging to Kuki and Meitei communities.
“If a section managed to demolish more than 200 churches and shrines within 48 hours, imagine how dangerous it is”, Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Diocese of Thamarassery said.
The Kerala Bishop was speaking in Kozhikode where he stood in solidarity with Congress MP MK Raghavan, who was observing a one-day hunger strike protesting against the violence in Manipur.
Since May 3, the northeastern state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, which mostly reside in the hill districts, and majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley.
