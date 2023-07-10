Hajj Completion Certificate available in multiple design, Get it here

Makkah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said Haj Completion Certificate is available online and pilgrims who performed Hajj in 2023 can download it from the official app and website.
The ministry further said that the Hajj Completion Certificate is available in multiple design. Hence, the ministry said, pilgrims should select the design of their choice before downloading the certificate in electronic form.
1. Download Nusuk App
2. Choose “View Card” from the home page.
3. Click on "issue a Haj completion certificate".
4. Choose the appropriate design, then upload it by clicking on “Issue Certificate”.
A total of 1,845,045 from more than 190 countries performed Hajj this year. This was the largest number of Hajj pilgrims since 2020 when it was curtailed due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.
Hajj is performed every year to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, his beloved wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (Peace and blessing of Allah be upon all of them).
While their stay in the Kingdom, pilgrims also visit Madinah – the City of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and Masjid Al Nabawi – the Prophet’s Mosque, either before or after the Hajj.
Since the end of the Hajj rites, more than 222,000 pilgrims from different nationalities have arrived in Medina until Saturday, according to official figures.
Meanwhile, Haj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has started issuing e-visa (electronic visa) for Post Hajj Umrah season.
