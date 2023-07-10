Threads to cross 100 million mark in five days after launch

San Francisco: Meta owned Instagram Threads app is set to cross 100 million mark in just five after the app billed as Twitter rival was launched.
Billed as Twitter killer, Meta rolled out Threads on July 6 in as many as 100 countries.
The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.
Based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles that indicate when someone joined the new app there are currently over 97 million users on the Threads app, according to Search Engine Journal.
The new app resembles Twitter and has many features of the popular micro blogging site now owned by Elon Musk.
There are reports that Twitter traffic is gradually declining ever since Meta launched Threads. Users were already upset with Musk ever since he announced many policy changes for Twitter users.
IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter's declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.
Elon Musk meanwhile engaged Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg in a verbal fight. Taking to Twitter Sunday, Musk wrote:
"Zuck is a cuck".
Musk's latest jibe was made as reply to the screengrab of a Threads post by fast-food chain Wendy’s. Wendy's took a dig at Musk and tagged Zuckerberg, writing:
"Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".
Notably, Musk's company SpaceX is into space exploration and aims to reach Mars sometime in near future.
