UGC NET June 2023 Result - Direct Link to Check

UGC NET June 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the result of UGC NET June 2023 on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Keys along with Question Paper with recorded response.
The NTA published the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key on July 06, 2023 along with Question Paper and Candidates Responses (OMR Sheet), and asked the students to raise objection, if any, till July 08, 2023.
The NTA will now release the Final Answer Keys in PDF in the next few days.
Accordingly, it is most likely that the UGC NET June 2023 (UGC NET 2023) result can be declared in the next week.
Though the NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, multiple media reports have claimed the UGC NET result of the latest cycle could be declared in the news 10 to 15 days.
Once declared, the UGC NET result will be available for download on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link "View Result UGC NET June 2023".
3. Log in using Application No and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Download the UGC NET Result 2023.
5.Take a printout and save for future use.
The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET June 2023 in 83 subjects (List is attached as Annexure – I) in 02 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 13th June 2023 to 17th June 2023, Phase II was conducted from 19th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023.
The UGC NET is conducted twice every year (June & December) in Online Computer base Mode to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF.
Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.
Incidentally, the UGC NET exams held at some centres in Jaipur were stalled due to chaos and disorder.
