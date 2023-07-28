Girl student hit on head with iron rod, found dead at a park in Delhi

New Delhi: A girl student studying in a Delhi college was found dead, police said.
Upon investigation, Delhi Police found her head smashed with an iron rod.
According to the police, the victim identified as Nargis is a student of the Kamala Nehru College. The incident took place at a park near Delhi's Aurobindo College in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
The accused, 25-year-old Irfan, attacked the girl near the college, police said.
"We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar", South Delhi DCP Chandan Choudhary is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased's head. An iron rod was found near her body," she added.
The accused was initially on the run, but later arrested by the police.
"The accused has been arrested", Malviya Nagar Police said.
He told the police that the victim refused his marriage proposal, prompting him to kill her.
