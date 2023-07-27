Pentagon hiding evidence of 'non-human intelligence': UFO whistleblower to US Congress

Washington: Former US Air Force intelligence officer Retired Maj. David Grusch told a House of Representatives' Subcommittee the United States is hiding a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) as they are now called.
David Grusch, a decorated U.S. military combat veteran and Pentagon intelligence officer, said he was told of the existence of a "multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" and was denied access to it, prompting him to file the whistleblower complaint.
Grusch made these claims in front of the US House of Representatives' Subcommittee on National Security at the Border and Foreign Affairs that held a hearing in Washington Wednesday July 26, 2023 titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency."
Grusch, who served as a member of the Pentagon's short-lived UAP Task Force from 2019 to 2021, told the committee that his whistleblower complaint is based on "information he has been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country, many of whom also have shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony to him and many of his various colleagues."
Asked whether the US government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch said the US likely has been aware of “non-human" activity since the 1930s.
In his opening remarks, Representative Glenn Grothman (R-WI) said:
"We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense."
"Congress recognizes the subject of UAPs is multifaceted and requires a careful, data-driven approach", he added.
"We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense."
"Congress recognizes the subject of UAPs is multifaceted and requires a careful, data-driven approach", he added.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) went even further:
"We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon, they work for us, that government, we don't work for them. And that's exactly the point. This is an issue of government transparency. We can't trust a government that does not trust its people."
"We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon, they work for us, that government, we don't work for them. And that's exactly the point. This is an issue of government transparency. We can't trust a government that does not trust its people."
The Pentagon has denied the allegations.
In a statement, US Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.