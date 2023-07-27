430 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras currently operational in India

New Delhi: There are a total of 430 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) currently operational in India, the Ministry of External Affairs told the Rajya Sabha Thursday.
“India currently has a total of 523 Passport Kendras. This includes 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and 430 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).
“The number of applications received per day through 430 POPSKs is approximately 24,000”, the Ministry said.
The Ministry of External Affairs in association with Department of Posts (DOP) had decided in January 2017, the opening of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) at the Head Post Offices (HPO)/Post Offices (PO) in each Parliamentary Constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
“POPSKs are able to process successfully all passport applications received through the system on the scheduled date of appointment”, Minister of State in MEA V Muraleedharan said in a written response to question asked by BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpayee.
“POPSKs provide easy accessibility to the passport applicants in applying for passports and all basic amenities available in Post Offices have been extended to the applicants visiting the POPSKs”, the Ministry said.
The Ministry also claimed that the passport service centres have adequate drinking water facility and seating arrangement for the applicants whose appointments are distributed through the day
“Our efforts along with Department of Posts (DOP) is to continuously review such amenities and bring about improvements in such facilities”, it said.
