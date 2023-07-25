KEAM 2023 (Engineering) Trial Allotment Published - Check Here

KEAM 2023 Trial Allotment: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published today i.e. Tuesday July 25, 2023 the Trial Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2023 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering courses for the year 2023-24.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2023 and are seeking admission in Engineering courses to complete option registration and confirm colleges of their choice till July 26, 2023.
Based on the options filled by the students till 11:00 am on July 24, 2023, CEE Kerala will publish today the Trial Allotment.
Candidates will be able to re-arrange their options after the release of Trial Allotment.
"The online facility for submission and re-arrangement of options will be available up to 4.00 PM on 26.07.2023", CEE Kerala said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2023 Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Trial Allotment" to check the seat allotment.
Candidates should note that the allotment result published today is mock and for trial. It is published so that students become familiar with allotment and admission procedure.
As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2023 First Phase Allotment will be published on July 29, 2023.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: July 20, 2023
• Trial allotment publication: July 25, 2023
• Closure of online option registration facility: July 26, 2023
• First Phase Allotment Publication: July 29, 2023
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: July 31 to August 04, 2023
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala published on June 19, 2023 on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Rank List of Engineering stream.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2023 result on May 31, 2023. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on June 19, 2023.
KEAM 2023 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on May 17, 2023 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
