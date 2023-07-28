Gujarat NEET UG Merit List 2023 PDF Download - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Merit List: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is set to release on its official website medadmgujarat.org soon Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS for the year 2023-24.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will release separate lists that include General Merit, SC Merit, ST Merit, SEBC Merit, EWS Merit, PwD Merit, NRI Merit, List of Candidate Who are Eligible Only for 15% AIQ Seats of SFI BAMS, BHMS Courses, Medical Board Report of Person with Disability (PwD) Candidates, List of Candidate With Not Eligible Reason, NHL Local Quota Candidate List, SMC Local Quota Candidate List and Status of NRI Application.
All the lists, including the Provisional Merit list for Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic Courses for the year 2023-24, will be in PDF and can be downloaded from the website without log-in.
Candidate can use the following link to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Merit List 2023 as per thier category and options.
Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC will also publish detailed counselling schedule having date and time of Choice Filling and Option Submission and seat allotment on its website.
ACPUGMEC started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students who wish to participate in Gujarat NEET UG 2023 MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2023 from July 15.
The last date of application was July 24, and the last date document verification and submission was July 25, 2023.
The ACPUGMEC later also conducted veridifcation of PwD candidates from July 26 to 27, 2023.
The ACPUGMEC has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of releasing the MBBS BDS Merit List 2023. It will however release it very soon - most possibly in the next few days.
Following the release of NEET UG Merit List (Rank List), candidates will need to submit their college options based on which the MBBS and BDS seat allotment will be done.
Candidates are advised to study carefully seat matrix and details of vacant seats and cut off in different colleges before proceeding for choice filling.
